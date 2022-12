Gifted Danish musician Soren Boedker Madsen performed a merry fingerstyle cover of the Mariah Carey song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on acoustic guitar, continuing his seasonal tribute for the 2022 holidays.

All I Want for Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey/ Walter Afanasieff) arranged and played by Soren Madsen. Recorded in Efterskolen for Scenekunst (School of Performing Arts), Malling, Denmark, October 2022.