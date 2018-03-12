Laughing Squid

An Upbeat Acoustic Cover of the A-ha Song ‘Take On Me’ Performed in Gorgeous Guitar Finger Style

At the beginning of 2018, we wrote about Alexandr Misko, a remarkably talented guitarist in Russia who performed a lush, acoustic fingerstyle cover of the classic George Michael song “Careless Whisper”. More recently Misko played a beautifully upbeat version of the much covered iconic 1985 A-ha song “Take on Me“, performed in the same amazing finger style on his new Baton Rouge signature guitar. Misko stated that the song was difficult, but it appears he nailed it.

Hey guys, I’ve returned from my Germany tour and finally here is the new cover for you!
This song is a tough one to play, but i tried my best! The guitar is my brand-new handcrafted Baton Rouge Alexandr Misko Signature Model.

Here’s a powerful acoustic version of the song performed by the original members of the band.

