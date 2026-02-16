Kind Woman Gives a Loving Home to an Abandoned English Bulldog Who Showed Up at Her Farm

While Andrea Cotter was tending to the goats at her farm in Cornwall, New York, she found an English bulldog with an oversized tongue waiting log near the fence, as if she were expecting someone. Cotter, who lives miles from her neighbors, didn’t understand how this dog ended up on her property.

At first, Andrea was more confused than anything. Her farm is miles and mile away from her closest neighbor. Definitely too far for an English bulldog to simply wander off to.

Andrea immediately gave the dog badly needed food and water. The dog was timid at first, but she soon felt comfortable enough to go inside the house.

She was so loving that Andrea knew she had to be someone’s dog. She’s so sweet She walked right up the stairs and into the house like she knew exactly what living in a home was like. She definitely wasn’t just a stray.

Andrea wanted to know if anyone was looking for this dog, so she took her to the veterinarian to see if she was chipped. Andrea and her husband Christian also filed a police report, posted on social media, and called the Humane Society to see if anyone reported a missing female bulldog. When no one responded, Andrea welcomed “Stella” to the family. Shortly after that, Andrea found out that someone had dumped Stella on her farm in the middle of the night.

Finally, one morning when Andrea was driving along her property line with Stella, she found a tin bowl and a tiny blanket stuffed under a bush. Stella’s owners had dumped her on her farm in the middle of the night and left her there. Andrea was more than happy to officially welcome Stella into her family.