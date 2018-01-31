Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Adam Savage Learns About Aardman Animations’ Stop-Motion Puppets Used In Their Film ‘Early Man’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Adam Savage of Tested visited Aardman Animations‘ workshop in Bristol, UK and got a good look at the gorgeous stop-motion animation puppets and sculpting material used in their upcoming film, Early Man. Savage chatted with senior model maker Jimmy Young about their “model making processes for the puppets’ sculpts, clothes, and armatures.” Early Man is set to release in theaters on February 16th, 2018.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy