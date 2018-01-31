Adam Savage Learns About Aardman Animations’ Stop-Motion Puppets Used In Their Film ‘Early Man’

Adam Savage of Tested visited Aardman Animations‘ workshop in Bristol, UK and got a good look at the gorgeous stop-motion animation puppets and sculpting material used in their upcoming film, Early Man. Savage chatted with senior model maker Jimmy Young about their “model making processes for the puppets’ sculpts, clothes, and armatures.” Early Man is set to release in theaters on February 16th, 2018.
