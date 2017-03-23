A Teeny Tiny Dog Carries Her Enormous Plush Lamb Out to the Car All By Herself

A teeny-tiny Yorkshire terrier named Lucy in Daytona Beach Florida, went shopping with her human where she picked out for herself an enormous plush lamb easily two or three times her size and the excited little dog did everything she could to contain her excitement while her human paid for the toy. Once purchased, however, Lucy grabbed onto the giant lamb and carried it it all the way to the car, watching for traffic, by her petite little self.

We let her take it to the register counter and she really tries to be patient while the clerk is ringing up her toy. She watches contently and as soon as her Papa hands down the toy to her she grabs it and is ready for the front door! She will strut out that door like she is on a mission and heads straight for the car. … Lucy is a very unique little dog and is totally oblivious to her size. She thinks she is just as big as any of the big dogs and she will let them know it.”