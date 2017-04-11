Laughing Squid

A Futuristic Levitating Bluetooth Orb Speaker

The Levitating Bluetooth Orb Speaker by Neva Tech is a spherical speaker with a magnetic base that also allows you to “charge smartphones with the 550mAh built-in battery.” It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid Store in black and white for $105.99 (29% off retail price).

Your ultimate desk speaker is here. The two-piece levitating speaker merges the 360° sound capabilities of a spherical speaker with a magnetic base, creating an unobstructed, wireless listening experience that will blow your mind. Better yet, both pieces work separately so you can take just the speaker on the road or use the base’s built-in battery to charge your smartphone while you’re still listening.

