A Confused Dog Doesn’t Recognize His Much Thinner Human Until He Gets In a Real Good Sniff

by at on

When Shane Godfrey returned to his Sanford, North Carolina home after five weeks in the hospital due to a serious bout with the flu, he looked forward to reuniting with his beloved dog Willie. Unfortunately, because Godfrey had lost so much weight during his hospital stay, a rather confused Willie didn’t recognize him and began barking. Willie cautiously approached Godfrey, took in a good sniff and immediately realized that this was actually his human.

When you have lost so much weight that your dog has to smell you to realize who you are. And being gone 5 weeks doesn’t help but the reaction as soon as he recognizes the smell is priceless.

Dog Doesn't Recognize Human

