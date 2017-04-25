A Confused Dog Doesn’t Recognize His Much Thinner Human Until He Gets In a Real Good Sniff

When Shane Godfrey returned to his Sanford, North Carolina home after five weeks in the hospital due to a serious bout with the flu, he looked forward to reuniting with his beloved dog Willie. Unfortunately, because Godfrey had lost so much weight during his hospital stay, a rather confused Willie didn’t recognize him and began barking. Willie cautiously approached Godfrey, took in a good sniff and immediately realized that this was actually his human.

