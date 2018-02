My 98 year old dad’s reaction when he finds out how old he really is!

A person who goes by the name Pinball Wizard on YouTube shared a video of his 98 year old father as he learned his actual age . The father had stopped counting birthdays years ago, but was completely stunned to learn how close he was to 100 years old and reacted with complete surprise, as evidenced by his hilarious use of profanity.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!