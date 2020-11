Trainer Omar von Muller (previously) shared a video that shows all the amazing tricks that his dog Monkey has learned during his first year of life. Monkey, the wonderfully graceful Belgian Malinois who successfully completed an ‘American Ninja Warrior’ style obstacle course, had to learn a great deal in order to conquer such a feat. And, as previously stated, Monkey is always happy to please.

60 DOG TRICKS with Monkey, on his first year.