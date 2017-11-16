A 7 Year Old Boy and a 64 Year Old Man Sit Down Across From One Another to Discuss Their Lives

In a wonderful video from the Facts Channel, a redheaded 7 year old boy and a 64 year old man sat down across from one another to talk about the events of their lives in order to find out what lessons they could learn from each other being 57 years apart in age. The discussion started off with each of them asking the other what life was like at their age and went on from there.
We brought together two people with a very large gap of 57 years between them and got them to ask each other questions about life and growing up. Our aim was to see if people from opposing stages of their lives could learn from each other.
via reddit