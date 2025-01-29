A Three Hour Special Featuring Every Musical Performance From 50 Years ‘Saturday Night Live’

In honor of their 50th Anniversary, Saturday Night Live has compiled a three hour special that features every musical artist who ever performed on the show, their performances, and behind the scenes stories of how their respective shows came together. The special, which is aptly titled “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL” Music” was directed by Oz Rodriguez and Questlove and is available to stream on-demand via Peacock.

The three-hour special broadcast event includes a look back at some of the show’s 900-plus musical guests and promises “untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking, and news-making musical performances, sketches, and cameos of the past 50 years.”