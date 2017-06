Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago production duo, The Hood Internet, has created a four minute mashup featuring 150 songs from more than 100 artists who represent “40 years of hip hop.” The song is available to download from SoundCloud.

Over 150 songs from 100+ artists representing 40 years of hip hop all crammed into four minutes. It’s not a chronological history of hip hop. It’s rappers from different eras finishing each other’s rhymes over intersecting beats, all woven together to make one song.