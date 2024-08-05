40 Fingers Plays a Lush Medley of ‘Star Wars’ Songs on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented guitarists of 40 Fingers performed a lush medley of two distinctive Star Wars songs that included the “Star Wars Theme” and “The Imperial March”.

Original music by John Williams, “Main Theme” & “Imperial March” medley arranged and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).

40 Fingers Star Wars Medley

This live performance took place at the Cankarjev Dom in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where they also performed a beautiful cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

