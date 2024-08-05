40 Fingers Plays a Lush Medley of ‘Star Wars’ Songs on Four Acoustic Guitars
The incredibly talented guitarists of 40 Fingers performed a lush medley of two distinctive Star Wars songs that included the “Star Wars Theme” and “The Imperial March”.
Original music by John Williams, “Main Theme” & “Imperial March” medley arranged and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).
This live performance took place at the Cankarjev Dom in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where they also performed a beautiful cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody”.