A Beautifully Multilayered Cover Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Played on Four Acoustic Guitars

The incredibly talented guitarists of 40 Fingers played a beautifully multilayered cover of the Nirvana anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on four acoustic guitars. As always, the quartet captured the emotion behind the song while injecting their own lively style into the mix.

Original music by Nirvana, arranged by Emanuele Grafitti and played by 40 Fingers (Matteo Brenci – Emanuele Grafitti – Enrico Maria Milanesi – Andrea Vittori).

The Original Smells Like Teen Spirit Music Video