Incredible 3D Illusion Anamorphic Street Murals of Insects That Appear to Be Popping Off the Walls

In April 2015, we wrote about Portuguese artist Sergio Odeith who creates remarkable anamorphic murals that appear to pop out of the walls on which they are painted. Since that time, the talented street artist has been busy creating absolutely stunning 3D insects in the same brilliant anamorphic way.

Searching for a way to make the difference around the street art world. Odeith started creating this uniquely brilliant pieces. Painting on more than one surface he creates a feeling of floating objects, insects and most of all, 3D letters. When viewed trough a camera from a defined place, seems like the illusion pops out the wall and comes alive.

via Colossal