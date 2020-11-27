Wonderful 3D Embroidered Objects

Japanese thread artist Ipnot who created a whimsical series of embroidered foods that looked good enough to eat, has added a wonderful 3D technique to her craft that features items such as trees, flowers and leaves, household items and accessories, planetary objects, animals and of course, food.
Ipnot states that she learned this craft as a child, but has since made it her own.
(translated) I was drawn to embroidery because my grandmother used to do embroidery and made it look very relaxing and enjoyable. So I tried it and I enjoyed it myself. Since then, I started my own projects and it does not feel like work at all. Rather, it feels like hobby since I am having fun.