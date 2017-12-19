Laughing Squid

Immersive 360 Degree Videos Provide That Stunning Views Into the New Seven Wonders of the World

by at on

The New York Times series “Daily 360” has captured incredible immersive 360 degree videos of some of the most beautiful places on Earth that are also considered, per a study and vote commissioned by the New 7 Wonders Foundation in 2007, to be the New Seven Wonders of the World. These highly visited Wonders include the Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, Petra, Jordan, the Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer, Chichén Itzá and Machu Picchu. Each video allows viewers to visit one of these stunning locations upon demand and explore them carefully through the 360 viewer in the lower right corner of the frame.

These sites and monuments are popularly known as the “new Seven Wonders of the World,” modern additions to the ancient Seven Wonders laid out by Philo of Byzantium in 250 B.C., which included the hanging gardens of Babylon and the pyramids of Giza. (Of those ancient seven, only the pyramids remain.) …All are Unesco World Heritage sites.

via The Arch Daily, My Modern Met

