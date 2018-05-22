Talented musician Davide Biale (Davie504) has a little fun while performing 30 music memes on his signature Retrovibe EVO bass guitar in 2 minutes. The Thomas & Friends theme song, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, and “All Star” by Smash Mouth are among a few of the songs played.
