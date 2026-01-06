Record Setting Circus Performer Rides an Amazing 25 Wheel Stacked Unicycle

Circus performer Wesley Williams, who is professionally known as the “One Wheel Wonder”, rode a remarkable unicycle that was made up of 25 individual one-wheelers that were stacked up and welded on top of each other. Williams said that this wonderfully paradoxical 25-wheel unicycle premiered on the opening night of his dream job with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

Opening night was WILD! This new show is a VIBEEEEE! Every time I step out on this stage I have to pinch myself.. I get to live out my dream in a even greater way than I could have ever imagined.

Williams also set a Guinness World Record in May 2025 for “tallest rideable unicycle”, a one-wheeler that he not only built but successfully rode for an audience in Stuttgart, Germany.

