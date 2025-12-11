A Dazzling Musical Christmas 2025 Light Show

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows shared several clips from his dazzling annual Christmas light show for 2025, which featured three smiling Christmas trees named Virginia Pond, Chris Christmas Tree, and Sparky, who performed a variety of songs.

The songs included the 2012 Swedish House Mafia song “Don’t You Worry”, the 2018 For King and Country song “Joy”, the 2013 Trans-Siberian Orchestra carol “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24”, and a groovy dance mix. BetGeorge said that it his his pleasure to continue these wonderful light shows.

What started as a few lights and a dream has turned into a community that spans the globe. …Through it all, we’ve stayed true to what matters most — creating shows with meaning, artistry, and integrity. We focused on telling stories through light that move people, inspire faith, and celebrate light!