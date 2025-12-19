A Heartfelt Sgt. Pepper’s Themed Montage of Celebrities Who Passed Away in 2025

Artist Chris Barker, as he has in previous years, has put together a heartfelt montage of celebrities who died in 2025, in the distinctive style of The Beatles‘ iconic album cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, This is Barker’s tenth and final installment of the series.

This December, artist Chris Barker unveils the tenth and final instalment of his acclaimed annual Sgt. Pepper–style Celebrity Montage series.

Barker has also announced A Decade In the Lives, a full color photo book of the entire collection that marks these montages from 2016 through 2025.

To mark this milestone, Barker is publishing a beautifully produced, commemorative, case-bound book, presenting a special London exhibition, and auctioning an exclusive collection of limited-edition prints. At over 100-pages, this coffee table volume celebrates a decade-long artistic journey, bringing together all ten images from the project for the very first time. Each image is accompanied by detailed keys identifying every individual depicted, as well as insightful commentary on the people and events that inspired them.

