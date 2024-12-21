A Mashup of Movie Trailers Released in 2024
Video editor Sleepy Skunk released his beloved annual movie trailer mashup for 2024, which connects together the most notable films from the year.
Happy Holidays. Let’s f*&king go.
As in previous years, this mashup is divided into three sections, as indicated by songs. The music for the first part is “Come Together” Mashup Remix by DJ Faroff, for the middle part it’s “Full of Life” by Christine and the Queens, and the soundtrack for last part is “Discovering Planet Nine” by Really Slow Motion.