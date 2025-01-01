A Lively 2024 Movie Mashup

Video editor Zack Edison put together a lively mashup of over 100 movies that were released in 2024 all around the world.

Wanted to create an edit to celebrate the year at the movies. Over 100+ films used, so please enjoy!

This compilation also included an amazing soundtrack that included “Steal My Sunshine” by Portugal. The Man. featuring Cherry Glazzerr, “My Way” by Vince Cox featuring Sofia Juliet, “Beyond” by Voyage, and “Challengers” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.