A Fantastic Home Christmas Light Show Featuring Christmas Trees Singing From the Windows

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows, who decorates his house in Tracy, California with thousands of LED lights in order to put on his annual Christmas Light Show, shared the entire 2021 light show online for the second year in a row for those who could not come to see the lights in person.

The 2021 light show included glowing Christmas trees in the windows singing Christmas music by Meghan Trainor, Straight No Chaser, Colton Dixon, and Toby Mac. As in the past, proceeds from the light show will be donated to McHenry House Family Shelter.

I made this show as a free event for the community and as fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California.