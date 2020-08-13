Brilliant Remake of the Iconic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Finale Told in Context of the 2020 Quarantine Isolation

Industrial designer Lydia Cambron used the iconic final scene of 2001: A Space Odyssey to create “2020: an isolation odyssey”, a brilliant shot-for-shot remake that reflects the context of life in 2020.

2020: an isolation odyssey is a reenactment of the iconic finale of 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968). Restaged in the context of home quarantine, the journey through time adapts to the mundane dramas of self-isolation–poking fun at the navel-gazing saga of life alone and indoors.

Kubrick’s visionary film ends on a note of devastating isolation, a similar sentiment reflected as people find themselves stuck in their homes with too much time to examine themselves without the relief of social respite.

The adapted version delineates the passing of time through wardrobe rather than age, identifying each phase of the character’s journey with a product of self care or PPE. Tools of private entertainment or self-betterment are also used as props, questioning our confidence in products and productivity as anchors during times of uncertainty.

via Nag on the Lake