Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Amusing 1983 ABC News Report Loudly Lamenting the Sad Condition of Street Signs in New York City

by at on

In 1983, WABC Eyewitness News anchor John Johnson and reporter Milton Lewis presented a story (in very New York accents) about the sad condition of street and traffic signs around New York City. Lewis interviewed a number of people on the street, including a doorman who was hilariously had no problem pointing the finger at the traffic cop who was parked there.

It’s 1983: Ed Koch is mayor, everybody’s favorite movie is “Return of the Jedi,” and New York City’s going through a street sign crisis. Think it’s hard to get around the city now? In the 1980s, street signs were an absolute mess. Missing signs, wrong signs, paper signs, blacked-out signs — you name it. Some even blamed cops for defacing signs!





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved