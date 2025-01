Some of the Gnarliest Slang Terms From the 1980s

Dr. Erica Brozovsky of the PBS series Otherwords dressed up in 1980s fashion to recall some of the best slang from that era. Words such as “gnarly”, “radical” and “tubular”, came straight from surfer lingo, while others such as “sick”, “awesome”, “dope”, and “wicked” came from a variety of influences such as rap music and MTV.

