Professional domino artist Lily Hevesh (a.k.a. “Hevesh5“) teamed up with Berlagawesome and ShanesDominoez to break the world record for creating the longest domino line with 15,524 dominoes. The group spent two days setting the amazing domino line up and captured footage of the entire thing toppling over.

