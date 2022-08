15 Most Viewed YouTube Videos From 2011 to 2022

The Rankings put together a colorfully animated visual timeline that charts the 15 most viewed YouTube videos from 2011 through 2022.

The timeline features such classics as “Charlie Bit My Finger Again”, “Baby Shark Dance”, children’s videos, and lots of music videos by such artists as Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, PSY, Lady Gaga, Wiz Khalifa, Maroon 5, and Katy Perry.

Top 15 most popular youtube videos over time.



Data And Universe created a similar timeline that began with videos in 2005.