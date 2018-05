Artistic 14-year-old pool player, Jaden Dupree, has been practicing and fine turning his trick shot skills for the past two years. He demonstrates his skills by curving a difficult jump shot and making insane bank shots. Dupree has an impressive collection of how to videos available to view on his YouTube channel.

