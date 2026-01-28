Caring 12 Year Old Boy Has Helped Over 4,800 Shelter Dogs Find Homes Since He Was Four

12 year old Roman McKonn is a really caring young man who has been finding new homes for over 4,800 shelter dogs since he was four years old.

I’ve been helping shelter dogs since I was about 4 years old. That’s when I learned that if dogs don’t get homes that they have to go to heaven. And to my 4-year-old mind, I was just like, “Oh, well, let’s just fix that.” So, with the support of my mom, we would go to the shelter to make videos to help the dogs get adopted

Roman also learned that while fostering dogs is fulfilling, it can also be hard to say goodbye to a dog who has become part of daily life.

It was sad to see him go because we’ve just had him for so long. Bolt came to uswhen he was just a tiny puppy and throughout time he became my wrestling buddy. At least I know he’s going to a great family.

With the help of his parents, Roman started Project Freedom Ride, a service that transports shelter dogs from high-kill shelters to areas with more adopters than dogs.

The mission of Project Freedom Ride is to connect unwanted and abandoned dogs in Texas and Georgia with families and rescues throughout the US and parts of Canada.