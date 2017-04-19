Laughing Squid

12-Sided Dodecagaon Tactile Toys Featuring a Unique Game on Each Side

The 12-sided Dodecagaon Tactile Toys by Tate Selection are designed to calm your wandering mind with a unique game on each side. Both the green and white dodecagaon tactile toys are available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $19.99 (60% off retail price).

Maintaining perfect focus for 40 (or more) hours every week at a desk is downright impossible. That’s okay, nobody expects you to be productive every second. However, for times when you really do need to buckle down but you can’t seem to settle your wandering mind there’s this dodecagon tactile toy. This 12-sided toy features a unique game on each side to occupy your restless fingers while you can stay focused on the mental task at hand.

