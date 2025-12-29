104 Year Old Word War II Veteran Plays National Anthem on Saxophone at Rangers vs Islanders Game

Before the puck drop at New York Rangers vs New York Islanders hockey game on December 27, 2025, 104 year old World War II veteran Dominic Critelli performed the “The Star Spangled Banner” on the saxophone. The appreciative crowd gave Critelli a wild round of applause after he finished his incredible rendition of the US National Anthem.

