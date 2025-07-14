1,000 Musicians Perform a Powerful Cover of ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)’ in Leiria, Portugal

Rockin’1000, a group of 1,000 talented musicians, performed a powerful live cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” at Estádio Municipal in Leiria, Portugal.

Watch this live performance of “Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd” played by 1000 musicians at the Estádio Municipal in Leiria, Portugal. Part of a massive 20-song show with musicians and fans from all over the world.

The Full Show of Rockin’1000 in Portugal

They previously played this song in their hometown of Cesena, Italy.

1,000 Musicians Play Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)’ in Cesena, Italy
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

