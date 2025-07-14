1,000 Musicians Perform a Powerful Cover of ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two)’ in Leiria, Portugal

Rockin’1000, a group of 1,000 talented musicians, performed a powerful live cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” at Estádio Municipal in Leiria, Portugal.

Watch this live performance of “Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd” played by 1000 musicians at the Estádio Municipal in Leiria, Portugal. Part of a massive 20-song show with musicians and fans from all over the world.

The Full Show of Rockin’1000 in Portugal

They previously played this song in their hometown of Cesena, Italy.