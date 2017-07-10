Laughing Squid

A Man Walks Around New York City for 10 Hours Kicking a Soccer Ball and Interacting With Strangers

David Dominguez and Zach Ellman created a video where David spent 10 hours walking around New York City while kicking a soccer ball during his travels. David featured numerous clips of strangers on the streets interacting with him during his adventure, demonstrating their passion for the game of soccer.

Passion for the ball is everywhere. To prove it, we filmed 10 hours of silent walking through NYC with a soccer ball. 100 + instances of people of all background asked to play with the soccer ball.

10 Hours of Walking in NYC with a Soccer Ball

