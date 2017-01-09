Two Happy Dogs Pull a Man on a Snowboard Down the Street During a Snowstorm

Stephen Mann captured footage of his two happy Golden Retrievers, Cabot and Barney, pulling him on a snowboard down the street during a snowstorm and having one heck of a great time while doing so.
via reddit
