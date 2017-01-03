Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Various Historic and Practical Reasons Why Some Coins Have Ridges

by at on

Simon Whistler explains the various historic and practical reasons why some coins have ridges in an episode of Today I Found Out. The practice dates back to the 1700s when coins were made of material that was actual worth the value the of the coin, but continues through today.

Putting ridges on some coins in America got its start back in the 1700’s. At this time, coins were actually made of materials that were worth what the coin was worth. For example, a half dollar silver coin contained fifty cents worth of silver. Likewise, a $10 gold coin contained $10 worth of gold.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.