Kurzgesagt asks the philosophical question of whether artificially intelligent machines deserve rights. The video explores basic concepts of consciousness, pain, and what it means to be alive, and how those ideas are influenced by increasingly advanced technology.

What shall we do once machines become conscious? Do we need to grant them rights?

The channel partnered with Wisecrack for a video with similar themes about predetermination and free will as they pertain to the HBO series Westworld.