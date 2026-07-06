The History Behind the Names of Each Generation

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain examined the historical events, cultural shifts, and societal factors behind the naming of various generations worldwide.

Humans live in generations, people who were born around the same time which share a similar life experience.

Foote also explored the evolution of generational labels, explaining how specific circumstances, economic conditions, and government initiatives helped give each group a name.

These generations all have names. From the baby boomers to millennials, all the way up to gen alpha today.