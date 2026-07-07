A Clever Wordless Animation About the Dark Forces Behind Seemingly Endless Repetition

Loop is a wordless animated short by Pablo Polledri that presents a world centered on the constant repetition of the same actions along a seemingly endless path, without variation. This changes when a dark force reveals itself to as the ones who keep these infinitely looping actions continuing.

In this society each human being repeats the same action over and over again, in this society each human being repeats the same action over and over again, in this society each human being repeats the same action over and over again, in this society each human being repeats the same action over and over again.

via Miss Cellania