Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Interesting Philosophy of Fallout 4

by at on

On a video game episode of Wisecrack, host Jared Bauer answers some of the interesting, philosophical questions about Fallout 4. Last year, Jared explored the philosophy of the entire Fallout video game series.

Welcome to this Wisecrack Edition on The Philosophy of Fallout 4, where we explore many of the political themes from previous installments, plus a new philosophical question with the introduction of Synths to the world of the wasteland: What does it mean to be human? Drawing from philosopher Donna Haraway’s essay “A Cyborg Manifesto,” we discuss the ramifications of how we define what is “human” – both in the Wasteland, and in our own world.

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy