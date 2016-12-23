The Interesting Philosophy of Fallout 4

On a video game episode of Wisecrack, host Jared Bauer answers some of the interesting, philosophical questions about Fallout 4. Last year, Jared explored the philosophy of the entire Fallout video game series.

Welcome to this Wisecrack Edition on The Philosophy of Fallout 4, where we explore many of the political themes from previous installments, plus a new philosophical question with the introduction of Synths to the world of the wasteland: What does it mean to be human? Drawing from philosopher Donna Haraway’s essay “A Cyborg Manifesto,” we discuss the ramifications of how we define what is “human” – both in the Wasteland, and in our own world.