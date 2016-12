Everyone knows what a claw hammer is, but did you know just how many different types of claw hammers there are? This is just a small sampling of the claw hammers we have on display at the museum! #hammers #clawhammer #collection #museumcrushmonday #didyouknow #tools

A photo posted by The Hammer Museum (@the_hammer_museum) on Aug 22, 2016 at 11:11am PDT