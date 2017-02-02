Slice of Life, An Upcoming Science Fiction Fan Film Set in the ‘Blade Runner’ Universe

Slice of Life is an upcoming science fiction fan film set in the Blade Runner universe “made the old school way like the legendary sci-fi movies of the 1980s.” The first official trailer for Slice of Life truly encapsulates the original Blade Runner film’s aesthetic with the dark and gritty atmosphere, neon signs, and much more. Filmmakers Luka Hrgovic (director and producer), Dino Julius (producer), and Anton Svetic‘s (writer) futuristic fan film has not yet been given a solid release date.

The whole film is made the old school way like the legendary SciFi movies of the 80’s (Star Wars, Alien and already mentioned Blade Runner). Think miniatures, matte paintings, rear projections – You won’t find any CGI here!

Slice Of Life is a love letter to the Science Fiction genre of the 80’s. The production is on for the last three years and it is completely self funded. We invite you to follow our journey back to the future envisioned by the 80’s!