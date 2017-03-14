Selina Meyer Faces Life After the Presidency in the Season Six Trailer for HBO’s Veep

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) faces life after the Presidency in the season six trailer for HBO‘s Veep. The new season premieres on April 16, 2017.

Making history whether you like it or not.