Selina Meyer Faces Life After the Presidency in the Season Six Trailer for HBO’s Veep

Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) faces life after the Presidency in the season six trailer for HBO‘s Veep. The new season premieres on April 16, 2017.
Making history whether you like it or not.
by Glen Tickle
