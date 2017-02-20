Saent, A Magic Button That Helps Boost Productivity by Blocking Digital and Physical Distractions

Saent is a magic button and computer app that helps boost productivity by blocking both digital and physical distractions with one simple press. The button, which connects via USB or Bluetooth, is available to purchase for Mac and PC from the Laughing Squid Store for $57.99 (26% off retail price).

Everyday life is full of distractions. Whether at work or home, your computer is rife with little ways to keep you from being your most productive you. That’s where Saent comes in, blocking distractions (both digital and physical) so you can focus, develop healthier work habits, and do better work, all at the click of a button. When combined with the app, Saent gives you a full-scale productivity solution that will train you to work more efficiently.

– Block digital distractions so you can focus on the task at hand

– Work in focus sessions to discourage multitasking, improve results, & manage your time better

– Silence digital distractions like websites & apps you deem unproductive

– Set goals & stay on task w/ the app

– End work interruptions w/ a single click that tells coworkers to not disturb you