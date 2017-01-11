Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Primer and Twin Primer, Ticker Machines That Display Prime Numbers With Each Button Press

by at on

Primer and Twin Primer

The Primer and Twin Primer are physical ticker machines that display the next prime number with each button press. They were created by artist Karl Lautman who said,

Primer and Twin Primer are kinetic sculptures that generate prime numbers. Just push the button, and they count up to the next one. Prime numbers are the only numbers they’re ever going to display. Even if they count up to 999,999 (or 9,999,999 for Twin Primers), they’ll just roll over and stop at 2, the first prime number. Then they start all over again.

Lautman sent his Primer sculpture to Numberphile host Dr. James Grime who gleefully demonstrates the machine as it flips through prime numbers.

via swissmiss

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.