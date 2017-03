The talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome is releasing her very first cookbook, titled Pie-Modding, which is the first in a series mini books featuring full color step by step photo tutorials on how to “modify pre-made desserts to create epic, edible works of art.” Jessica‘s Pie-Modding eBook is currently available to pre-order from Amazon and scheduled to release on June 5th, 2017.

