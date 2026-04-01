The Tallest Building in Every US State

Ken from This House virtually toured the United States, noting the tallest buildings in each state. Starting in alphabetical order, Ken talks about each building’s specific location, architectural details, when and how it was built, its height, and how it compares to others.

What is the tallest building in every state? In this video, we travel across all 50 states to find the one building that rises above the rest, from Willis Tower in Illinois and One World Trade Center in New York to the Wilshire Grand Center in California, Panorama Tower in Florida, and plenty of surprising record-holders in between.