The Tallest Building in Every US State

Ken from This House virtually toured the United States, noting the tallest buildings in each state. Starting in alphabetical order, Ken talks about each building’s specific location, architectural details, when and how it was built, its height, and how it compares to others.

What is the tallest building in every state? In this video, we travel across all 50 states to find the one building that rises above the rest, from Willis Tower in Illinois and One World Trade Center in New York to the Wilshire Grand Center in California, Panorama Tower in Florida, and plenty of surprising record-holders in between.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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