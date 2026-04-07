The Entire Evolutionary History of Cats

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic partnered with Panthera Cats and zoologist Lindsay Nikole to present the entire evolutionary history of cats.

Follow along as we tell you all about every cat that we know of and trace their amazing evolutionary path.

Dufault starts at the very beginning with the now-extinct Proailurus before moving on to the rise of the prehistoric Pseudaelurus, which is considered the first true cat. She discusses the era of Saber-Toothed tigers, then moves on to big cats before addressing the incredible diversity of small and domestic cats.

They went from civet-like hunters to domestic cats, lions, and sabertooth cats in just a few million years.