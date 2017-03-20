Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mice Women Sing, Dance, and Flee From a Giant Cat in a Japanese Laptop Ad For Mouse Computers

by at on

Mouse Computers

Members of the group Nogizaka46 star as mice women who sing, dance, and flee from a giant cat in a Japanese ad campaign for Mouse Computers.

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.